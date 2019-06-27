Joe Biden will face the first big test of his presidential campaign as he fends off attacks from nine other candidates on the debate stage in Miami.

On the second of a two-night debate format, the former vice president will be up against some of his top opponents, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will again moderate.

The only other candidate polling in the top of the historically crowded field — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — debated on Wednesday night.

Hoping to avoid the much-criticized “kids table” of the 2016 Republican debates, organizers of tried to ensure the star-power of the two-night event would be divided evenly, distributing the 20 candidates who qualified by random drawing. But, as luck would have it, a natural A-team and a B-team emerged.

Network executives then reportedly decided to put Biden on the second night, to ensure maximum ratings.

Here’s a look at the latest developments in the 2020 Democratic debate.

How to watch the debate live

Workers assemble the television set for the first Democratic presidential primary debates for the 2020 elections, which will take place in Miami, Florida on June 26, 2019 Drew Angerer—Getty Images

The debates will be available to watch on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo at 9 p.m. on both nights and will be available to stream for free on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and the NBC News app, as well as all Telemundo digital platforms, marking the first time a Spanish-language channel will host a Democratic presidential debate.

What’s the best way to follow the debate on Twitter?

In this photo illustration, The social network Twitter home page is displayed on the screen of an Apple Inc. iPhone 5 in this arranged photograph on September 25, 2016 in Paris, France. Chesnot—Getty Images

A lot of debate viewers will be doing what is known as “second screen” — tweeting and retweeting as they watch the debate on TV or online. The hashtag for the debate is #DemDebate, so you can search for those tweets or add that to your own.

The campaign staffers for some of the candidates will also post links to their proposals and highlights of their performance on their own Twitter handles. Here’s a list of the handles of the candidates on stage tonight:

Former Vice President Joe Biden: @JoeBiden

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: @BernieSanders

California Sen. Kamala Harris: @KamalaHarris

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: @SenGillibrand

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg: @PeteButtigieg

Self-help author Marianne Williamson: @marwilliamson

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper: @Hickenlooper

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: @AndrewYang

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet: @MichaelBennet

California Rep. Eric Swalwell: @ericswalwell

Note that some of the sitting members of Congress also have official Twitter handles, but they cannot use those for electioneering and they tend to be rather dry constituent-aimed material, so you can skip them tonight.

I know who some of those people are, but who are the rest?

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses the crowd at the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford—Getty Images

If you’re watching a Democratic debate, you probably know Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who represent the moderate and progressive wings of the party. But what about the rest of the field? Here’s a quick guide.

Kamala Harris: California’s former Attorney General and current junior Senator, Harris would be America’s first female president. She’ll have to overcome her prosecutorial past to get there, though. Some progressives have argued she should have done more to protect low-income defendants, and people of color in her role.

Kirsten Gillibrand: A Senator from New York who hasn’t yet surpassed 1% in major 2020 polls, Gillibrand is the experienced candidate who can’t seem to break through the crowd. Thursday’s debate could be an opportunity for her to break through.

Pete Buttigieg: A Rhodes scholar, Afghanistan veteran and mayor of South Bend, Ind., Buttigieg would make history as the first openly gay president. The Indiana leader has said comprehensive background checks and fighting climate charge would be among his top priorities as president.

Marianne Williamson: The self-help guru and inspirational author is best known for being friends with Oprah Winfrey, which is a good gig. She’s running a campaign calling for a “moral and spiritual awakening.”

John Hickenlooper: A former brewpub governor, geologist and Colorado’s governor from 2011-2019, Hickenlooper leans more towards the center than some of the Democrats he will stand alongside Thursday. “If we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer,” he said on the trail.

Andrew Yang: An entrepreneur and the founder of Venture for America, Yang is an underdog with a large internet following. And it makes sense some young Democrats have grown to like him. If elected, Yang vows to create a “freedom dividend” that provides a universal basic income of $1,000 per month to every American aged 18-64.

Michael Bennet: A former school superintendent and current senior Senator from Colorado, Bennet says he would focus on climate change and reversing Trump’s tax plan, if elected. While many of the 2020 Democrats know each other, Bennet has an interesting history with one in particular — he once served as Hickenlooper’s chief of staff.

Eric Swalwell: A U.S. House Representative from California, Swalwell is running as the gun safety guy. He has called for a ban on military-style semiautomatic assault weapons through a buy-back program. “We can’t take hatred out of hearts, but we can do more to keep deadly weapons out of hateful hands,” his congressional webpage says.

OK, who won’t be at tonight’s debate?

Montana Governor Steve Bullock speaking after Department of Interior Secretary Sally Jewell announced a two year moratorium on gold mining exploration on Department of Interior land along northern border of Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by William Campbell-Corbis/Getty Images) William Campbell—Corbis via Getty Images

Four other candidates — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton; Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam; former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel — failed to meet minimum criteria and won’t be appearing on either stage.

That’s a blow for Gravel, in particular, as the rationale for his campaign — run mostly on Twitter by two teens — was mostly to get on the stage to force the debate to cover his more out-of-the-box policy ideas.

Bullock, who has already qualified for the second Democratic debates, will hold a televised town halls in New Hampshire.

Trump responded to last night’s debates on Twitter with one word: “BORING!” He also criticized the broadcasters for technical glitches.

Last Wednesday, when asked during a live phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity whether he would be live-tweeting the debates, Trump replied, “I wasn’t thinking about it, but maybe I will now.”

Which candidates are likely to clash onstage?

COLUMBIA, SC - JUNE 22: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Democratic presidential hopefuls are converging on South Carolina this weekend for a host of events where the candidates can directly address an important voting bloc in the Democratic primary. Sean Rayford—Getty Images

Biden vs. Sanders: Almost every Democratic presidential primary has a moderate and a progressive fighting it out for the soul of the party, and this year is no different. For now, Biden and Sanders are fulfilling those two roles.

Everyone vs. Biden: As the frontrunner, Biden is going to get hit by the progressive candidates like Sanders for being too moderate, but he’ll also get hit by the centrists like Hickenlooper who need him to stumble so they can take that lane.

Williamson and Yang vs. Everyone: The two outsider candidates, Williamson and Yang, will make hay out of the fact that they don’t have prior political experience and go after pretty much everyone else on stage as a “career politician.”

Hickenlooper vs. Sanders: Hickenlooper was booed at a California event for criticizing socialism, while Sanders gave an entire speech dedicated to defending his ideas about “democratic socialism.” Look for some sparks here.

Women vs. Men: It was only a brief flicker, but when Gov. Jay Inslee talked up his support of abortion rights at Debate Night One, he got a quick rejoinder from Sen. Amy Klobuchar about how much the women on stage have fought for it. Another moment like that is likely.

Why are they holding the debates this way?

The stage is seen prior to the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019. - Democrats are in Miami, Florida for their first debate -- and first inflection point -- of the 2020 election cycle, with ex-vice president Joe Biden taking the stage as frontrunner for the first time. Ten candidates including Senator Elizabeth Warren square off Wednesday, while Thursday's 10 feature Biden and three others polling in the top five. SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee set a limit of 20 candidates and required them to either poll at 1% or more in three separate polls from a pre-approved list or raise money from at least 65,000 unique donors. The top tier, defined as those at 2% or more, were split among the two debates.

Once the lottery had been conducted and the two groups had been formed, NBC decided to put the lineup with Biden, the frontrunner, on the second night to “maximize viewership.”

With Abby Vesoulis and Madeleine Joung in Washington and Mahita Gajanan in New York.

