Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been friends since they starred on That ’70s Show, been married since 2015, have two children, and have no qualms about public displays of affection. None of that manages to insulate them from rumors of an unhappy marriage and imminently impending divorce hitting the Hollywood gossip mill every few months.

Just this week In Touch put their potential split on the cover of their magazine, claiming that Kunis had taken the children after a “dark secret” about Kutcher’s past was “exposed.” While the usually private couple usually stays out of the spotlight when they are off camera, this time they decided to poke fun at the divorce rumors with a dramatically funny Instagram post.

In the video, Kunis and Kutcher are riding in a car and Kunis can be seen holding her phone and looking at a copy of the In Touch magazine with her husband on the cover. Kutcher asks her, “Babe, what’s happening?” and she replies, “It’s over between us.”

“It’s over?!” he replies in shock. Kunis explains that she ended it because she “felt suffocated”, according to the magazine story and Kutcher feigns dismay: “You felt suffocated by me? I was so overbearing wasn’t I.”

“Also, I took the kids,” Kunis continues, because he had a “very dark secret exposed.” He looks shocked as he asks,“You got the kids? I don’t get the kids?!” When Kutcher demands to know what the secret was, Kunis shrugs. “I don’t know, I only have this photo,” she says, while Kutcher mutters, “it must have been really dark.”

Kutcher shared the video alongside a caption suggesting that while their marriage was reported to be “over” he is hopeful that “maybe next week [his] wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.”

The couple’s famous friends like Rumer Willis and Demi Lovato applauded the post, that claps back at the gossip magazines with good humor. Dax Shepherd though was disappointed, writing: ““DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at (Mila Kunis)!!! I want a refund!”

