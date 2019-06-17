4 Injured, 3 Arrested After Reports of Shooting During Raptors Celebration, Toronto Police Say

Toronto police arrested three people after responding to reports of a shooting at Nathan Philips Square, amid celebrations for the Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title.

Toronto police said they identified four victims who were injured in the shooting. A Toronto police representative told TIME that the injuries were not life-threatening, though the specific extent to their injuries is unknown. Police took three people into custody and recovered two firearms, according to a statement from the police department.

Crowds gathered at a rally for the Raptors were seen running from the area after gunshots were reported during a parade, according to videos shared on social media.

Earlier in the day, police said there were reports of a woman shot.

Reporters and witnesses in the area shared video footage of people running. Some were injured in a “stampede of people” fleeing from the area, according to one witness. Police have asked for anyone with photos or video footage from the area to share it with them.

The ceremony to honor the Raptors was interrupted due to the incident, when Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin came out on stage to announce that “we’re dealing with a situation that’s not far from here. This is serious.”

Proceedings later restarted as police and emergency services responded to the scene. The threat to public safety ended as soon as police made arrests, according to Toronto police.

