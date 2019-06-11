U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Just Scored the Most Goals Ever in a Women's World Cup Match

The U.S. women’s national soccer team didn’t waste any time getting down to business in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In their first group stage match on Tuesday, Team USA soared to a 13-0 win over Thailand, breaking the record for the largest margin of victory ever in a Women’s World Cup match.

Alex Morgan — one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2019 — scored five of the 13 goals to tie the U.S. team record for most goals in a game. Meanwhile, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis added two goals apiece while Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also all put one on the board.

The previous record for most lopsided victory in Women’s World Cup history belonged to Germany, who beat Argentina 11-0 in the 2007 tournament. Germany was also in possession of the second-place record thanks to their 10-0 shutout against Côte d’Ivoire in 2015 while Switzerland was sitting in third with a 10-1 win over Ecuador in 2015.

As for how the USWNT’s rout of Thailand compares to the largest margin of victory in men’s World Cup history, there’s no contest. On the men’s side, Yugoslavia and Hungary are tied for the record with 9-0 wins over Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) and South Korea, respectively, giving the women a four-goal advantage.

The USWNT is in pursuit of their fourth World Cup championship. They will play their second group stage match against Chile on June 16.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.