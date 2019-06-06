West Point Cadet Killed, 20 Injured After Tactical Vehicle Crash During Training

A West Point cadet was killed and 20 others were injured after a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle crashed during training near the U.S. Military Academy in New York Thursday morning.
Two soldiers were also injured after the truck crash off Route 293, a highway near the academy, at around 6:45 a.m., according to the Academy. The injured were transported to local hospitals.
The press release described the crash as a “military training accident,” although the incident is still being investigated.
“West Point officials thank local and state emergency responders for their assistance on the scene,” the Academy said in a statement.
The academy tweeted that the crash took place near the Camp Natural Bridge training site.