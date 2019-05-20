People Had Incredibly Divided Reactions to the Game of Thrones Finale

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones has finally come to an end, and fans had wildly different opinions on the finale.

Many had predicted that Jon Snow would kill Daenerys after watching her burn all of King’s Landing in the penultimate episode. But people were divided on whether that confrontation was earned after an uneven season of rushed plotting.

But the most controversial scenes were perhaps those that took place in the aftermath of Daenerys’ death. Tyrion manages to upend Westeros’ entire political system with one short speech. The rulers of the kingdoms vote Bran to be king. Later on, his council members bicker over whether to spend the government’s money on ships or brothels. Some were delighted by scenes of Tyrion returning to his chair-straightening ways from many seasons ago at the council table again. Others lost patience with such scenes in an episode that had to wrap up many characters’ storylines.

Here were some of the most divided reactions to the Game of Thrones series finale.

