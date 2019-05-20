Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

The final season of Game of Thrones has officially come to a close, and just as George R. R. Martin once promised, the ending was certainly “bittersweet.”

The finale of Thrones‘ eighth season saw Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen to keep yet another tyrant from sitting on the Iron Throne. But while fans were divided over this depressing twist, there were still brief moments of hope scattered throughout the episode.

Read on for a complete list of everyone who lived and died in the series finale of Game of Thrones.

Here’s who lived in the Game of Thrones season 8 finale

Jon Snow

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow. Helen Sloan/HBO

After deciding to kill Daenerys to prevent the Mother of Dragons-turned-Mad Queen from ruling over the Seven Kingdoms, Jon Snow was predictably in a tortured state. During a conversation with Tyrion, he wondered: “Was it right, what I did? it doesn’t feel right.”

While Grey Worm called for Jon’s execution, Sansa helped negotiate Jon’s life, and his return to the Night’s Watch. His request that Arya come visit him at the wall was politely rebuffed, as she will embark on her own adventure.

After a long journey back to the North, Jon became the 1000th Lord Commander and led an expedition beyond the wall alongside Tormund and a group of Wildlings.

Sansa Stark

HBO

In the finale, the Lady of Winterfell demanded northern independence from her new king, Bran, who gave it to her. In the final moments, she was crowned as Northerners raised their swords and shouted “the Queen in the North!”

With all the heartbreak and suffering she has endured over the past eight seasons, we can only hope that she’ll be able to live out her days in peace in her family home. After all, there must always be a Stark in Winterfell.

Arya Stark

Helen Sloan—HBO

Just as she told the Hound in episode four of season 8, Arya apparently has no intention of ever returning to Winterfell. Instead, the youngest Stark sister set out on her own to discover what was “west of Westeros.” With no one left to cross off her kill list, it seems like Arya may finally be able to move on from the quest for vengeance that has consumed her since her father was beheaded in season 1. In the final moments of the episode, she was seen on a ship — bearing the Stark sigil — headed into the great unknown by herself.

Bran Stark

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in the series finale of Game of Thrones.

With Daenerys dead and Jon off to live his life in self-imposed exile, Bran is voted in as the new King of the Seven Kingdoms by a council that includes Edmure Tully, Samwell Tarly, Brienne of Tarth and his sisters, Sansa and Arya Stark. Tyrion lays out his case by citing that Bran “is our memory, the keeper of all our stories. Who better to lead us into the future?” After Sansa points out that Bran can’t have children, Tyrion cites that as a positive thing, as sons of kings are always difficult. Tyrion continues: “I know you don’t want it. I know you don’t care about power. But I ask you now, if we choose you will you wear the crown? Will you lead the seven kingdoms to the best of your abilities from this day to your last day?” Bran responds simply: “Why do you think I came all this way?”

Bran proves himself to be a low-key monarch, leaving his council of Bronn, Tyrion, Brienne of Tarth, Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos to debate while he says he’ll attempt to find Drogon. His parting words? “Do carry on with the rest.”

Tyrion Lannister

HBO

After being arrested on Daenerys’ orders for freeing his brother Jaime in the penultimate episode, Tyrion was put on trial in a scene that mirrored the trial he stood for Joffrey’s murder in season 4. But after he vouches for Bran to become King of the Seven Kingdoms, Bran returns the favor and names him his Hand.

“He’s made many terrible mistakes,” Bran said of Tyrion. “He’s going to spend the rest of his life fixing them.” In a later scene, Tyrion took his place at the head of the small council — where he is joined by his old friend Bronn, among others.

Brienne of Tarth

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. Helen Sloan/HBO

After the dust has settled in King’s Landing, Brienne adds to Jaime Lannister’s Knightsguard pages, filling in his many triumphs. She ends the entry by writing that he “Died protecting his queen.” The scene quickly turned into a meme.

Grey Worm

Helen Sloan—HBO

In a brutal turn of events, Grey Worm went from being the queen’s Master of War to a soldier grieving both his leader and his loved one. After Dany is killed, Davos offers the Unsullied land in the Reach. But they decide to set sail for Naath — the home of Grey Worm’s deceased love Missandei.

Davos Seaworth

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. Helen Sloan/HBO

After voting Bran in as Westeros’ new king, the Onion Knight was appointed Westeros’ Master of Ships. In the first small council meeting, he asks the new Master of Coin, Bronn, to help rebuild the continent’s fleet, a sign that the continent will soon return to politics as usual.

Samwell Tarly

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly. Helen Sloan/HBO

Not only is Samwell the de facto new head of House Tarly, he was also appointed Grand Maester. He also says that he helped come up with the title of the kingdom’s newest historical text: A Song of Ice and Fire.

Sam was also pivotal in helping Westeros adopt democracy, a suggestion that others on the council laughed at until Tyrion and others support the idea. He is also soon to be a father of two in a family that already includes Gilly and little Sam.

Gilly

Hannah Murray as Gilly. Helen Sloan/HBO

Gilly didn’t appear in the finale, but it seems likely that she and little Sam are hanging out with Sam’s mother and sister at Horn Hill while they wait for Sam to return from King’s Landing and the new baby to be born.

Yara Greyjoy

Helen Sloan—HBO

The Queen of the Iron Islands made her first appearance since the season 8 premiere to vote on who should rule over the Seven Kingdoms. At the council, Yara spars with Sansa over Jon’s betrayal of Dany — but eventually consents to Bran taking the throne. She seems intent on keeping her promise to end the Ironborn tradition of reaving, roving, raiding, and raping.

Gendry

Joe Dempsie as Gendry. Helen Sloan/HBO

Gendry wasn’t able to convince Arya to marry him and become the Lady of Storm’s End, but as the new head of House Baratheon, it seems like he’s going to have more than enough on his plate helping the new and improved Westeros get up and running. He appears at the council representing his house and consents to Bran’s coronation.

Podrick Payne

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth. Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

Podrick appears in the Game of Thrones finale as the newly-crowned King Bran’s assistant pushing his wheelchair. As Tyrion once said, “there has never lived a more loyal squire.”

Tormund Giantsbane

Helen Sloan—HBO

Tormund returned north of the Wall with Ghost and the surviving wildlings following the Battle of Winterfell. And in the show’s closing moments, he and Jon led a brigade north of the wall — perhaps to guide his people back to their nomadic way of life.

Ghost

Helen Sloan—HBO

Despite the fact that Jon didn’t even pet him goodbye before sending him north with Tormund, Ghost was dutifully waiting for Jon when he returns to the Wall after killing Daenerys. The pair share a tender moment — and then the loyal direwolf then follows his master north on yet another adventure.

Drogon

HBO

Following Daenerys’ death at the hands of Jon Snow, Drogon burns down the Iron Throne and then mournfully carries his mother’s body to an unknown final resting spot. Sadly, it seems as though he truly will be the last dragon. According to Samwell Tarly, Drogon was last seen flying east.

Here’s who died in the Game of Thrones season 8 finale

Daenerys Targaryen

Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys’ ruthlessness finally caught up with her after she burns King’s Landing and its people in season 8’s penultimate episode. After Tyrion resigns from his post and is quickly imprisoned, he convinces Jon that Dany has a long track record of bloodshed that will only continue. He then pleads with Jon to finish her off, flipping a Maester Aemon quote on its head: “Sometimes duty is the death of love.”

When Dany finally arrives in the throne room and caresses her new seat of power, she is met by Jon. When she implores him to join her in an effort to “break the wheel together,” he replies with, “you are my queen now, and always” — and then stabs her to death.

