Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in May 2019

There’s a slew of new content dropping onto Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service is introducing an eclectic batch of titles this month, so you can be sure there’s something for everyone.
If you’re looking to laugh with an old classic, look no further than John Hughes‘ 1987 classic Planes, Trains & Automobiles, available on May 31. But if you’re missing the scares of the Halloween season, there are seven — yes, you read that right — Friday the 13th movies available for streaming on May 31.
Amazon Prime’s original thriller Suspiria is also available for streaming on May 3, in addition to some other original series and films.
Here is everything new to Amazon Prime Video in May 2019 — original series, movies and other offerings.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in May 2019
Available May 10
Sneaky Pete: Season 3
Wishenpoof: Season 2, Part C
Available May 17
Fleabag: Season 2
Available May 31
Good Omens: Season 1
Here are the new Amazon Prime original movies in May 2019
Available May 3
Suspiria
Available May 15
Yardie
Here are the TV shows new on Amazon Prime in May 2019
Available May 17
The Durrells: Season 3
Poldark: Season 4
Here are the movies new on Amazon Prime in May 2019
Available May 1
Shanghai
Available May 2
The Yellow Handkerchief
Available May 5
Crash
Available May 8
Action Point
Available May 9
Dinosaur 13
Available May 13
The Romantics
Available May 14
King of Thieves
Available for rent or purchase May 14
Greta
The Upside
Available May 16
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
Available May 19
Federal Hill
Available May 20
Jesus’ Son
Available May 22
Lulu on the Bridge
Available May 25
Morning Glory
Available May 26
The Frozen Ground
Available May 31
Antitrust
Awaiting
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Cougars Inc.
Deadtime Stories
Emperor
Eulogy
F/X
F/X 2
Super Dragon (Feng qi yun yong dou kuang lung)
Flawless
Fluke
Forbidden Ground
Free Money
Friday Night Lights
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part 2
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Fun Size
Shaolin Drunk Fighter (Gimunsayukbang)
Hart’s War
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Jennifer Eight
Lost and Delirious
Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)
Mission: Impossible
Murimgori
N.Y.C. Underground
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Private Parts
Reservoir Dogs
Shaolin vs. Lama (Shao Lin dou La Ma)
Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)
Tao tie gong
The ‘Burbs
The Big Wedding
The Constant Gardener
The Doors
The Ghostwriter
The Gift
The Letter
The Lonely Man
The People vs. George Lucas
The Puffy Chair
The Secret of NIMH
Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot
X+Y