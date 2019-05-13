In its eighth and final season, it appears that Game of Thrones is having its fair share of continuity errors.

Last week, eagle-eyed viewers of the HBO series spotted a rogue coffee cup in a pivotal scene in Winterfell and on Sunday night, some sharp fans noticed that Jaime Lannister’s real hand appeared to have grown back in place of the golden one he got after it was cut off in Season 3, in a promotional still image for episode 5, season 8, “The Bells.”

While the mistake did not appear in the actual episode, which is the penultimate one of both the season and series, it did show up in a promotional image that showed Jaime hugging Cersei, his real right hand, free from a golden prosthetic, clearly visible.

For many of the fans, such a noticeable apparent gaffe was a point of humor, a strong contrast to the end that met Jaime and Cersei, one of the show’s most controversial and complicated relationships.

Many fans were amazed by the error given the importance of Jaime’s hand to his character’s development over the course of five seasons.

Will there be any more gaffes before we bid farewell to Game of Thrones? With a final episode to close the season and the series, viewers will just have to tune in next week to find out.

HBO did not respond to TIME’s request for comment on this story.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.