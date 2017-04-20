Olive Garden, destination for never ending pasta passes, $400 NYE tickets and carbs in all forms, is primarily known for its notorious unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks deal. But what would happen if Olive Garden didn’t have an endless supply of breadsticks to feed their hungry hordes?

Thanks to the intrepid journalism of Twitter user Joe Wadlington, who used a first date with the former general manager of the Olive Garden in Times Square to find out the deepest, darkest secrets of the cult chain restaurant, we know now that Olive Garden running out of breadsticks has not only happened, but is arguably more stressful than a knife fight.

In a series of tweets, Wadlington disclosed all of the pertinent information we ever needed to know about life, love and Olive Garden.

On how it began:

On whether or not Olive Garden has ever really run out of breadsticks:

On the most popular dish:

On the casual knife fight he says he witnessed at the restaurant that was less stressful than running out of breadsticks:

On how it ended:

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.