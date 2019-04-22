Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.
Ever since Jon Snow managed to take out a White Walker at Hardhome, we’ve known that Valyrian steel is capable of killing the Night King’s lieutenants — and hopefully the Night King himself. So with the long-awaited battle between the living and the dead set for the third episode of Game of Thrones season 8, let’s review the status of every Valyrian steel sword that has made its way to Winterfell.
While there are plenty of dragonglass weapons — which are capable of killing the wights — to go around, only a select few of Westeros’ key players are wielding Valyrian steel.
Here’s a list of everyone who has a Valyrian steel sword leading up to the Battle of Winterfell.
Jon Snow
Sword: Longclaw
Ancestral house: Mormont
Given to by: Lord Commander Jeor Mormont
Brienne of Tarth
Sword: Oathkeeper — one of two swords that Tywin Lannister forged from House Stark’s ancestral sword Ice
Ancestral house: Stark
Given to by: Jaime Lannister
Jaime Lannister
Sword: Widow’s Wail — one of two swords that Tywin Lannister forged from House Stark’s ancestral sword Ice
Ancestral house: Stark
Inherited from: Tommen Baratheon, who inherited it from Joffrey Baratheon
Jorah Mormont
Sword: Heartsbane
Ancestral house: Tarly
Given to by: Samwell Tarly
Honorable Mention: Arya Stark
Weapon: Valyrian steel dagger
Formerly belonged to: Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, who claimed he lost it in a bet to Tyrion Lannister
Given to by: Bran Stark