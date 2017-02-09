Tech

Apple Watches on display in Madrid, Spain on June 26, 2015.
GadgetsTarget Has a Great Deal On the Apple Watch TodayYou can score the Series 1 38mm Apple Watch at Target for $199.99, which is $70 off of the regular price and $169 less than the Series 2 Apple Watch. The offer includes several different color
GadgetsReview: Hate Your Laptop? Consider Samsung's New Chromebook ProThe good: Slim and gorgeous design, Sharp screen, Comfortable keyboard, Can run Android apps The bad: Android apps are still a little buggy and aren’t optimized for the Chromebook’s
Drones9 Mistakes You Can't Make When Flying a DroneMillions of drones were sold in the U.S. last year. Sales tripled from the previous year, and the holidays were expected to bring a 445% increase in sales. It is safe to say there is now an army of
GadgetsWhy Every Man Should Have This Wallet With a Secret TrickWe carry lots of stuff with us every day: Phones, wallets, backpacks, doubts. As I pulled my charge cards out of my old wallet to squeeze them into the stiff new slots of Nomad’s Leather
smartphone
VotingSilicon Valley Thinks Politics Is Broken. So It's Building AppsSilicon Valley executives think the 2016 elections shows American politics is broken, and now many firms are trying to use technology to fix it.
Google Inc. New Product Announcement
GadgetsAndroid Wear 2.0 Review: Google's Latest Answer to the Apple WatchThe good: Better complications, Includes Google Assistant, Can run standalone apps, Improved fitness tracking, Refined interface that’s easier to use, Works on Android and iOS The bad: Mostly
Annual E3 Gaming Conference In Los Angeles
Video GamesYou Can Go To Video Gaming’s Biggest Event This YearTalk of it happening was in the air last year, and now it’s officially a thing: for the first time in E3 history, anyone can buy a ticket to the games industry’s grandest annual three-day
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
Video GamesNintendo’s New Switch Video Answers All Your QuestionsIf you’re wondering how Nintendo Switch works and have only three-and-a-half minutes to spare, Nintendo just put up the sort of artfully choreographed explainer I imagine Apple’s Jony Ive
Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East
Social MediaFacebook Is Making It Easier to Find Help After An EmergencyFacebook’s Safety Check feature makes it possible for users to let friends and family know that they’re safe after an incident has occurred in their area. Now, the social media giant is
Mental Health/PsychologyYou Asked: Is My Smartphone Making Me Dumber?Your best friend’s birthday? Check Facebook. Directions? Fire up Waze. Want to tip 20%? Open your calculator app. Your smartphone makes these tasks and a zillion others nearly effortless. But
