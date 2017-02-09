Tech
Tech
Gadgets
Target Has a Great Deal On the Apple Watch Today
You can score the Series 1 38mm Apple Watch at Target for $199.99, which is $70 off of the regular price and $169 less than the Series 2 Apple Watch. The offer includes several different color
Gadgets
Review: Hate Your Laptop? Consider Samsung's New Chromebook Pro
The good: Slim and gorgeous design, Sharp screen, Comfortable keyboard, Can run Android apps The bad: Android apps are still a little buggy and aren’t optimized for the Chromebook’s
Drones
9 Mistakes You Can't Make When Flying a Drone
Millions of drones were sold in the U.S. last year. Sales tripled from the previous year, and the holidays were expected to bring a 445% increase in sales. It is safe to say there is now an army of
Gadgets
Why Every Man Should Have This Wallet With a Secret Trick
We carry lots of stuff with us every day: Phones, wallets, backpacks, doubts. As I pulled my charge cards out of my old wallet to squeeze them into the stiff new slots of Nomad’s Leather
Voting
Silicon Valley Thinks Politics Is Broken. So It's Building Apps
Silicon Valley executives think the 2016 elections shows American politics is broken, and now many firms are trying to use technology to fix it.
Gadgets
Android Wear 2.0 Review: Google's Latest Answer to the Apple Watch
The good: Better complications, Includes Google Assistant, Can run standalone apps, Improved fitness tracking, Refined interface that’s easier to use, Works on Android and iOS The bad: Mostly
Video Games
You Can Go To Video Gaming’s Biggest Event This Year
Talk of it happening was in the air last year, and now it’s officially a thing: for the first time in E3 history, anyone can buy a ticket to the games industry’s grandest annual three-day
Video Games
Nintendo’s New Switch Video Answers All Your Questions
If you’re wondering how Nintendo Switch works and have only three-and-a-half minutes to spare, Nintendo just put up the sort of artfully choreographed explainer I imagine Apple’s Jony Ive
Social Media
Facebook Is Making It Easier to Find Help After An Emergency
Facebook’s Safety Check feature makes it possible for users to let friends and family know that they’re safe after an incident has occurred in their area. Now, the social media giant is
Mental Health/Psychology
You Asked: Is My Smartphone Making Me Dumber?
Your best friend’s birthday? Check Facebook. Directions? Fire up Waze. Want to tip 20%? Open your calculator app. Your smartphone makes these tasks and a zillion others nearly effortless. But
