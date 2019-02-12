The 143rd year of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, brought all the anticipated fun, competition and barking of years past. More than 3,000 dogs from 204 breeds competed in the club’s weeklong series of events. 2019’s season also introduced two new breeds to the competition—the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen, in the sporting and hound groups, respectively. If these names are unfamiliar to you, fear not: From terriers and sheepdogs to cocker spaniels and golden retrievers, your favorite dog was probably represented at this year’s competition.
Dog people. Run, don’t walk. Here are photos of some of the 2019 Westminster Dog Show’s best moments.
Clara Mokri for TIME
