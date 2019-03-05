Scenes From the Small Alabama Town Devastated By the Country's Most Deadly Tornado in 6 Years

The interior of a destroyed home after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019.

Residents of the tight-knit Beauregard, Ala., are just beginning to sort through what is left of their homes after a large tornado—which killed 23 people ranging from 6 to 89 years old—hit the area on Sunday before crossing into Georgia.

Kara Mattocks and her husband Louie found shelter in their bathroom as the tornado hit their house, and watched as the roof and walls crumbled around them. They emerged to find their home in ruins and their neighborhood unrecognizable. They spent the last few days organizing what was left of their past while wondering about their future.

Neighbors are searching through debris for belongings scattered in the trees and grass. Each foundation and cleared plot of land which held a family home just a few days ago now only contain personal effects chaotically strewn over crumbled building materials and shredded insulation.

Some homes have had their walls peeled open or their roofs cleanly picked up and carried away, leaving the interiors virtually untouched. Others have exploded into splinters and disintegrated into the trees. The scar in the landscape left by the tornado is all that remains.

Jessica Chandler poses for a portrait in her neighborhood, which was destroyed after a tornado passed over killing 23 people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

The Mattocks' dining room after a tornado passed over, killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

Scott Kimbro poses for a portrait while helping friends sort through the debris of their home after a tornado passed over, killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama, on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

The pool next to a destroyed home after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. | | CREDIT: Bryan Anselm/Redux for Time Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME Joshua Deupree examines a hole in the window his RV which was made by first responders during searches for victims after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

The contents of the Mattocks' refrigerator strewn on their kitchen floor after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

Jimmie Tables poses for a portrait with his truck that was destroyed after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

Insulation from a home was scattered in the trees after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama on March 4, 2019. | Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME Joel Mattocks poses for a portrait in the remains of his parents' home while helping them sort through debris after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama, on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

A swimming pool after a tornado passed over killing several people and destroying homes in Beauregard, Alabama, on March 4, 2019. Bryan Anselm—Redux for TIME

