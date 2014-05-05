The #AmazonCart Hashtag Lets You Shop Amazon Right from Twitter

Sensing that you might be interested in buying something that someone you know just bought, Twitter and Amazon have intermingled themselves to introduce the #AmazonCart hashtag.

If you see a tweet containing a product link to something on Amazon, all you’ll need to do is reply to that tweet with “#AmazonCart” and the same item will be added to your Amazon shopping cart.

The idea is that you can just keep adding products all day, swing by the bank for a second mortgage on your way home and then hit the checkout button later that night once you’ve moved some money around.

You’ll need to first connect your Amazon and Twitter accounts, and there are some failsafes – a tweet back from @MyAmazon and an email confirming you’ve added something to your cart – but this is another step toward a frictionless shopping experience.

[CNET]