You couldn’t move an inch at the 2019 TIME 100 Gala without rubbing shoulders with someone who made a mark on the year. Gamechangers like Yalitza Aparicio, Gayle King and Taylor Swift were just some of the luminaries on deck to celebrate the annual list of 100 of the world’s most influential people.

Hailing from the worlds of entertainment, science, politics, sports and medicine, every last member stood up and stood out this year by making an impact on the world.

But on Tuesday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center, it was time to party and they all hit the event in their finest black tie attire to celebrate the TIME 100 members past and present.

Here are the five biggest moments you missed from Tuesday’s TIME 100 Gala.

Khalid delivered a remarkable performance

The R&B singer set the mood by performing a number of hits like “Location,” “Talk,” and “Young Dumb and Broke.”

Taylor Swift was the life of the party

Taylor Swift collected conversations with fellow TIME 100 honorees from Alex Morgan to Brie Larson, making the rounds all over before taking the stage.

Taylor Swift and Alex Morgan at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Hasan Minhaj gave a politically-minded speech

In his toast, the politically-minded comedian paid tribute to Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathoul who made this year’s list of the TIME 100, and took the opportunity to ask if Jared Kushner could help al-Hathloul, even calling out his relationship with Mohammad Bin Salman.

“I was just hoping he could send a WhatsApp message,” he told TIME after his speech. “[It could say] hey, this person has been fighting for civil liberties for all people. Maybe you should let them out of prison.”

Sandra Oh raised a glass to Beyoncé in a rousing toast about art

“It’s such an important piece of work,” Oh said of the Netflix concert documentary of her 2018 Coachella performance that the Queen Bey recently dropped to choruses of acclaim. “I encourage you all to see it because you’re witnessing an artist at her most potent and working on the deepest cultural level.”

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) arrived in all her Mother of Dragons glory

The actor who made headlines for her compelling survival story had a mini Game of Thrones reunion with Richard Madden. “I see Emilia all the time so it’s not too big a deal to reunite,” Madden told TIME.

Emilia Clarke at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

