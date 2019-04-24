If you weren’t already aware that Taylor Swift is one of the most social celebrities on Earth, then you perhaps haven’t caught her in action at a party.

The Reputation singer was practically the social director at the 2019 TIME 100 Gala.

Before she took the stage to bring down the house down with her performance, she worked the room full of her fellow honorees.

There she was with a number of honorees like activists Sarah Leah Whitson and Radhya al-Mutawakel. And look, there she was bonding with the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke who knelt down to steal a chat.

And there she was chatting up soccer superstar Alex Morgan (“Dude, I’m so proud of you,” Swift enthused) and superhero, box office-buster Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. And of course, she appeared to talk shop with fellow music industry dominator, Khalid who also performed for his fellow TIME 100 honorees.

See photos below for proof.

Taylor Swift and Emilia Clarke at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Taylor Swift and Alex Morgan at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

Sarah Leah Whitson, Radhya al-Mutawakel, Khalid and Taylor Swift at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 23, 2019. Kevin Tachman for TIME

