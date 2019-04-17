Hear Beyoncé's Surprise New Song 'Before I Let Go'

By Rachel E. Greenspan
Updated: April 17, 2019 10:35 AM ET

Just try not to dance along to “Before I Let Go,” the new song on Beyoncé’s surprise album, Homecoming: The Live Album, which dropped on Wednesday. Beyoncé fans were ready for the star to drop her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, on Wednesday, but an accompanying surprise album of last year’s iconic Coachella performance? The Beyhive wasn’t ready.

On “Before I Let Go,” a studio-recorded piece that uses the same marching band accompaniment found on the rest of the live album, Beyoncé’s legendary tone is backed by trumpets and a drum beat that makes it rather difficult to not bop to the rhythm.

“Before I Let Go” is actually a cover of a 1981 single by Maze and Frankie Beverly. The groovy, up-tempo R&B and soul love song is also the backdrop for the closing credits of Homecoming, which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

It’s also not the first time the star has sung the Maze and Frankie Beverly song. Destiny’s Child once covered the song in an unreleased recording, Variety reports.

Listen to the full recording, and the rest of the 40-song live album, here.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE