Beyoncé’s new film Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé was released on Netflix on Wednesday, along with an accompanying live album.

Homecoming: The Live Album features 40 songs and is out on Tidal, the music streaming service launched by husband Jay-Z in 2015.

The movie chronicles the superstar’s seminal 2018 Coachella show. Beyoncé’s two hour performance—which featured members of her former girl-group Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z, her sister Solange, over 100 backup dancers, and a brass band—received rave reviews. Some fans even started calling the festival “Beychella.”

According to CNN, the new documentary features footage of the concert and behind-the-scenes preparations for the event, as well as appearances by black intellectuals. The film was written, directed, and produced by the superstar.

Advance screenings of the film were held at several historically black colleges in the U.S., including Spelman and Morehouse Colleges in Atlanta and Howard University in Washington D.C., says CNN.

