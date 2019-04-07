'Game of Thrones' Cast Members Hound Kit Harington for Season 8 Spoilers on 'Saturday Night Live'

Musical guest Sara Bareilles (L), host Kit Harington (C), and cast member Beck Bennett (R) during "Saturday Night Live" promos in studio 8H on Thursday, April 4, 2019
Rosalind O'Connor—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
By Alejandro de la Garza
10:50 AM EDT

It’s been the better part of a decade, and everyone really, really wants to know how Game of Thrones ends.

That was the sentiment expressed in last night’s Saturday Night Live opening monologue, when host Kit Harington, known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, was flooded with questions about how the long-running fantasy show will end.

HBO’s Game of Thrones launches into its final season on Sunday, April 14, and series’ ending has been subject to nearly endless debate by fans.

Harington’s SNL monologue started out like any other, with the 32-year-old actor delivering jokes about the New York Yankees and his own spotty acting career. Then he was forced to fend off a series of questions about the popular show’s ending — many from his own fellow cast members.

“Could you just give us a general sense… of how it ends?” asked Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones.

“Emilia, you’re in the show,” Harington responded. “You know already.”

“Well yeah, but, you know, I forgot,” she said. “It’s been so damn long since the last season. Plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole.”

Watch the full opening monologue here:

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE