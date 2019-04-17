Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.
Following Jaime Lannister’s arrival at Winterfell and tense stare down with Bran Stark in the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, HBO has released a new set of photos that seem to tease a continuation of their confrontation in episode 2.
The collection of 14 images features a shot of Jaime standing before Winterfell’s head honchos in the Great Hall, just as we saw in the episode’s promo. However, while the clip shows Daenerys questioning Jaime about murdering her father, the Mad King, it’s unclear whether Bran has revealed the truth about Jaime’s role in his paralysis.
Although we’ve known since Game of Thrones‘ first episode that Jaime was the one who pushed Bran out of the tower window, Bran was too traumatized from the fall to ever remember how it happened. However, now that he’s the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, it stands to reason that Bran is undoubtedly aware that Jaime was the culprit.
Could Bran’s comment to Sam that he was “waiting for an old friend” be a hint that Bran intends to keep Jaime’s crime a secret? Perhaps Bran has seen a vision of the future in which Jaime does something heroic — like killing the Night King — that would give him a reason to want the Kingslayer to remain safe and sound.
See all the new Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2 photos below.