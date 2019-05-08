Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore an elegant cream-colored sleeveless trench dress for her first official appearance on Wednesday morning, two days after giving birth to her first child, a baby boy on Monday, May 6.

Markle, who’s been noted for her savvy and chic approach to personal style since becoming a part of the Royal Family last year, wore a cream-colored sleeveless trench dress, which featured a midi hem, tortoise buttons and a tie-waist detail, during a photo call at Windsor Castle, the first time she’s been seen in public since giving birth. She paired it with a pair of nude pumps and kept her hair down, foregoing her trademark loose chignon.

Meghan Markle chose dress designer Grace Wales Bonner to design the dress for the appearance, People reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Press Association—PA Images/Sipa USA

Royal baby Sussex is the very first royal baby for Markle and Harry, Duke of Sussex, who tied the knot in May 2018.

Correction, May 7:

The original version of this story misstated the designer of Meghan Markle’s white dress. It was Grace Wales Bonner, not Givenchy.

