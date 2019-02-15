Ben Affleck makes no secret of his diehard Boston sports fandom. So it should come as no surprise that when his son suggested he may want to root for the Los Angeles Dodgers rather than the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, Affleck decided that extreme measures were in order.

“I had a full existential crisis. I failed, I’m a bad father. This is a disaster. I don’t know what to do,” he said of his son’s revelation during a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Well, I’ll tell you what, I was going to put an end to that.”

Affleck proceeded to explain how he arranged for his son’s room to be decked out in New England Patriots paraphernalia to demonstrate to him where his loyalties should lie. However, Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, wasn’t too fond of one of the new pieces of furniture in particular, a chair designed to look like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s head.

“That’s a chair. You sit in that,” Affleck said. “That is Tom Brady. My ex-wife thinks it’s creepy.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“It is creepy!” Kimmel retorted.

Watch the full clip below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.