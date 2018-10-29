Although Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel were rooting for different teams, the long-feuding pair managed to (mostly) bury the hatchet while watching Game 5 of the 2018 World Series.

The two were spotted together at Dodger Stadium on Sunday decked out in red and blue versions of the same “I’m with stupid” t-shirt and generally looked to be enjoying one another’s company. Damon, a Boston native, wore red in support of the Red Sox while Kimmel donned blue for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel attend The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ben Affleck, Damon’s longtime best friend and the star of Kimmel’s “I’m F—king Matt Damon” retaliation video, was also in attendance for the big game. He spent much of it seated between Damon and Kimmel in the stands, perhaps in hopes of keeping the peace.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jimmy attend The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The night was a nice reprieve from the usual “bad blood” between the two celebrities. However, knowing Kimmel and Damon, the peace won’t last long.

