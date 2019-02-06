Here's What Nancy Pelosi Was Really Thinking During Her Now Widespread Clapping Moment
Speaker Nancy Pelosi greets President Donald Trump just ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one week due to the partial government shutdown.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Raisa Bruner
6:02 PM EST

By now, it’s the photo seen ’round the internet world: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi engaged in a deliberate clapping gesture towards President Donald Trump as he gave Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Thanks to her pursed lips and the direction of her applause, snapped mid-motion, spectators and commentators had a field day with Pelosi’s reaction. The literal clapback instantly became a meme.

But as Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday, it was not actually meant as a sarcastic gesture. Rather, she was showing genuine support for one of Trump’s statements. Trump had just delivered this line: “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good.” The message of bipartisan cooperation was one the Democratic leader could get behind, and did so with her clap.

“Look at what I was applauding,” Pelosi told the press. “I wanted him to know that it was very welcomed.”

So while we may read plenty of other emotions into Pelosi’s appearance in the photo, let the record show that she was genuinely applauding Trump in the moment. Her official, overall response to the rest of his rhetoric in the speech, however, was less than positive.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE