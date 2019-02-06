Nancy Pelosi Says President Trump Should Not Bring 'Threats' to Congress
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence look on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Pool—Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:08 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s suggestion in his State of the Union address that Democrats abandon their investigations of his administration is a “threat” that has no place in Congress.

Pelosi told reporters Wednesday “the president should not bring threats to the floor of the House.”

Trump in his state of the union address Tuesday said “ridiculous partisan investigations” could harm the economy.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer showed no sign of relenting on the congressional investigations of the Trump administration and Russian interference in the elections.

Schumer in Senate floor remarks Wednesday asked what Trump’s “afraid of?”

If Trump wasn’t afraid of something “that might be there that he did that was wrong” he would “shrug his shoulders,” Schumer said, and let the investigations go forward.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE