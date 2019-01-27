Steve Martin Returned to Saturday Night Live to Play an Unhinged Roger Stone

Steve Martin has a talent for over-the-top character acting and the comedian went all out channeling former Trump advisor and self-described “dirty trickster” Roger Stone on this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open.

The real Stone made headlines this week when he was arrested by the FBI at his home in Florida on Friday morning and charged with seven counts in federal court, included one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering.

Martin-as-Stone appeared Saturday night in a Fox News parody hosted by Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat), where he blinked, yelled and soaked up attention even as he tried to portray himself as a victim rather than a key player in the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation.

In the skit, Moffat’s Carlson tried to steer the conversation towards Stone’s age and the FBI tactics used in arresting him, a parody of talking points used by some in defending the longtime political strategist.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Mr Stone, what I think you’re really trying to say is that you’re a feeble old man, right?” said Moffat-as-Carlson.

“Oh right, the pity thing… I’m just a poor helpless old man.” Martin replied. “The whole experience was so harrowing. And afterwards I could only manage one radio interview, and a speech from the steps of the courthouse… It’s horrible!”

The SNL skit also included an appearance from Kate McKinnon as Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who elaborated on comments Ross made on Thursday in which he suggested furloughed federal workers take out loans instead of turning to services like food banks.

Watch the full SNL sketch here:

Write to Alejandro de la Garza at alejandro.delagarza@time.com.