See the Moment FBI Agents Arrested Roger Stone

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday in connection with the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Stone faces a seven-count indictment, with charges including obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to his contacts with WikiLeaks, the organization responsible for the release of hacked Democratic emails in the 2016 presidential election.

FBI agents took Stone into custody from his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Friday morning.

CNN video footage of the FBI arresting Stone shows a group of agents approaching his home. After a knock, one agent says, “FBI. Open the door,” before adding, “FBI. Warrant.”

FBI agents are currently working without pay, and many are furloughed due to the partial government shutdown.

Stone is scheduled to appear in court in Florida later on Friday.

