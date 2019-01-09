The Fiji Water Girl stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globes. Kelleth Cuthbert showed up in the background of nearly every star’s photo offering bottles of Fiji Water and making “good face” as she became one of the most notorious moments of the awards show. Jamie Lee Curtis, though, did not appreciate being photobombed by products for what she calls “blatant promotions.”

The actor made her feelings known about being associated with brands in the photo.

In a post on Instagram, Curtis wrote that her husband was watching CNN when he saw a photo of his wife with a caption that read that Curtis was “in danger of being upstaged” by Cuthbert. Curtis wanted to explain a few things about what happened when the photograph was taken.

“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera,” she wrote. “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens.”

The Halloween star ended her post by saying that the award show’s sponsors should simply ask the stars before making them props in their ad campaigns, noting: “The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

Not every star took issue with the photos, though. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart dubbed Fiji’s Golden Globes event “the best publicity stunt ever pulled.”

