A recently rediscovered video featuring Democratic New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing has gone viral after being posted by a Twitter user on Tuesday.

In the video, which was made during Ocasio-Cortez’s time as a student at Boston University, the politician and other students dance to Phoenix’s undeniably catchy song, “Lisztomania,” in the style of the epic group dancing scene from The Breakfast Club. The video appears to be inspired by a watershed remix video from 2009 that set clips from Brat Pack movies, including that memorable Breakfast Club scene, to “Lisztomania,” which was then recreated for a widespread YouTube video and presumably, many others, including Ocasio-Cortez and her Boston University peers.

As might be expected the Internet had plenty of thoughts about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dancing video and took to social media to sound off on the clip. While the Twitter user who shared the clip initially seemingly did so to “expose” or shock Ocasio-Cortez and her supporters, her supporters were charmed by the dancing video.

See the full video and responses below.

