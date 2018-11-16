A tweet about a Congresswoman’s clothing is getting mercilessly mocked on the internet.

On Thursday, Washington Examiner politics and media writer Eddie Scarry tweeted a snapshot of newly elected Democratic Rep. of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, near Capitol Hill on Thursday.

“Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggle,” read the tweet that has since been deleted.

Whatever his intentions were with the remark, it appeared to some that he was weighing in on Ocasio-Cortez’ recent comments about not being able to afford to rent for an apartment in Washington, D.C. until her job officially begins in the new year.

The incoming congresswoman’s finances became a topic of discussion after she discussed them with The New York Times.

As might be expected, Scarry’s comment was met with plenty of criticism online, as people endeavored to shut him down, getting him ratio’d.

Addressing the backlash, Scarry later tweeted that he only meant to say that she looked “well put together,” but it was misinterpreted.

Ocasio-Cortez also responded, saying “If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside. Dark hates light – that’s why you tune it out.”

The original observation was recast in the form of light memes as people used his comment to caption some hilarious wintry getups. You better believe that noted wearers of coats beloved by the internet like Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller, Seinfeld’s George Costanza, and Lenny Kravitz made an appearance.

Here are some of the lighter takes.

Even a notorious New York City duck was in the mix.

Puffy jackets are an internet favorite. Most recently, Kendall Jenner’s Super Puff jacket spawned a meme.

Contact us at editors@time.com.