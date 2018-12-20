Michelle Obama warmed the hearts of high fashion enthusiasts everywhere when she stepped out in Brooklyn on Wednesday night in a pair of sparkly gold over-the-knee Balenciaga boots.

The former First Lady was dressed up for the final stop on her Becoming book tour, where she spoke to another veritable shoe icon, actress Sarah Jessica Parker about her autobiography. Obama paired her golden high-heeled boots with a sunny yellow shirt dress that featured a dramatically draped skirt (all the better to see the stunning, tatement boots.)

The boots are from buzzy French fashion house Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer ’18 collection and are currently retailing for $3,900; the dress is also from Balenciaga, but is currently unavailable for sale, as it was part of the house’s Spring/Summer ’19 collection.

As might be expected, the Internet had zero chill when they saw Obama’s gilded fashion statement and wasted no time in sounding off approvingly online in many tweets.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.