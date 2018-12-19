Michelle Obama Sums Up Her Thoughts After Trump's Inauguration: 'Bye, Felicia'

Michelle Obama had some choice thoughts about the end of her time in the White House: “Bye, Felicia.”

The former First Lady dropped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to discuss her bestselling memoir, Becoming. During her conversation with host Jimmy Fallon, the comedian brought up the image of Barack and Michelle Obama waving from the steps of an airplane after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, officially saying goodbye to their White House years.

“Can you just walk me through…” Fallon starts, apparently about to ask what the couple was thinking in that moment.

Obama immediately interrupts with, “Bye, Felicia,” prompting Fallon to burst out laughing. After calming down, he asks, “Is that what was going through your mind?”

“A lot was going on that day,” Obama responds.

During the interview, Obama also discussed her childhood, her husband’s chronic lateness, her ongoing book tour and her optimism for the country’s future. Watch part of it in the video above.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.