Some Twitter Users Are Showing Support for Michael Flynn by Changing Their Handles

Twitter users are showing their support for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn by adding three star emoji to their handles.

On Tuesday, Mueller filed a sentencing memo suggesting no jail time for Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, citing “substantial” cooperation with the special counsel’s investigation. Flynn is expected to be sentenced in two weeks, a year after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador.

Recently, some of his supporters on Twitter are calling Flynn a “hero” who should be cleared. Along with using the #ClearFlynnNow hashtag, users are adding three stars for the three-star general.

One user said the three stars in their Twitter name “means we support him and won’t stop until he is cleared. It is the next step of… #ClearFlynnNow.”

One user called Flynn the “most highly mistreated hero America has ever witnessed… No matter then sentence, I pray and feel confident @potus will pardon.”

Flynn served as Trump’s national security adviser for just 24 days before being forced to resign for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about lifting Obama-era sanctions against Russia.

