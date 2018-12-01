Clarion Ledger cartoonist Marshall Ramsey has followed up his viral Barbara Bush cartoon, drawn earlier this year, with a new illustration reuniting the Bush family in heaven.

President George H.W. Bush passed away on Nov. 30, 8 months after his wife of 73 years died. The Ledger published a new cartoon from Ramsey on Dec. 1, which depicts the former President arriving into heaven in a TBM Avenger plane, like the one he flew during World War II.

Bush is drawn reuniting with Barbara, who passed in April. The pair are also joined in the clouds by a drawing of their daughter Robin, who died when she was 3 years old. In the cartoon, Barbara is saying “We waited for you.”

The illustration is a follow up to Ramsey’s earlier viral image of Barbara arriving at the gates of heaven exclaiming “Robin!” and running to the depiction of her daughter. The cartoon even got the attention of President Bush himself.

On Saturday, Ramsey posted a series of tweets detailing his appreciation of President Bush and the history of his cartoons.

He said he received a note on Bush’s behalf regarding the Barbara Bush cartoon.

“I received a very kind note from President George H.W. Bush’s Chief of Staff for the Barbara Bush cartoon,” he tweeted. “President Bush was unable to write due to his Parkinson’s, but it was his sentiments. And it was very humble and gracious.”

Ramsey said he has also flown a TBM Avenger, and was impressed that Bush could fly that plane as a young soldier.

“I can’t imagine being that young and having that much responsibility as he flew through fields of flak,” he tweeted. “And then barely surviving after being shot out of the sky.”

Though he acknowledged that not every cartoon he drew about George H.W. Bush was positive, Ramsey sent his prayers to friends and family of the late former President.

“Not every cartoon I drew about President Bush was flattering,” Ramsey tweeted. “But the last one is. My prayers are with his friends and family tonight. And the nation. He lived a fascinating life of service.”

Bush, passed away in Houston last night at the age of 94. He served as President Ronald Reagan’s Vice President for two terms, then became the 41st President of the United States in 1989, serving a single term. In 2001, he saw his son George W. Bush follow in his footsteps and become President for two terms.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@timeinc.com.