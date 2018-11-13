Incoming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Joins Climate Change Activists in Protest Outside Nancy Pelosi's Office
Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives for orientation for new members of Congress, in Washington on Nov. 13, 2018. On this same day she stood with 200 activists protesting outside Nancy Pelosi's office for climate change action.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has joined about 200 climate-change activists as they stage a protest at the office of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Protesters are calling on Democratic leaders to put forward a “Green New Deal” that includes a swift transition to 100 percent renewable energy in line with findings of a recent report on climate change by United Nations. Some protesters were being arrested Tuesday after refusing to leave a hallway outside Pelosi’s office.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who is set to become the youngest member of Congress in January, addressed the group briefly before arrests were made.

Pelosi has pledged to reinstate a special committee on climate change after Democrats take control of the House. The California Democrat said in a statement that she welcomes the activists.

