In what may have been a nod to the swirling black Obscurus that his character transforms into in Fantastic Beasts, Ezra Miller arrived at the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald wearing a full-length black puffer coat dress.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, walked the red carpet at the UGC Ciné Cité Bercy in Paris on Thursday decked out in a billowing jacket-dress hybrid complete with a cape, a hood, gloves and a dark red lip. The extravagant look was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, who is currently Valentino’s creative director, for a collaboration with Moncler.

Fans, of course, were instantly obsessed with Miller’s unique outfit. “Ezra Miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off,” tweeted one admirer.

See some more reactions below. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Nov. 16.

