Justice League's Ezra Miller Is Having Way More Fun Than Everyone Else at Comic-Con

Actors Ezra Miller (L) and Ray Fisher attend the Warner Bros. Pictures "Justice League" Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Ezra Miller clearly loves Comic-Con . He loves playing the Flash. He also likes wearing bright colored outfits and wigs. It's his thing. And this year, he's having more fun than anyone else at the convention.

Miller showed up to the Justice League panel wearing what looked like cosplay for manga character Edward Elric, donning a long, red coat and a blonde wig. This costume is just the latest in a line of outlandish outfits Miller has previously worn at the convention, including one year when he dressed up in robes that looked like they belonged in Lord of the Rings .

A brief history of Ezra Miller wearing literally whatever at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/qkbrgHirgO - Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 22, 2017

In the Justice League trailer that premiered at Comic-Con, Miller's flash added some levity to the dark footage. He expressed his concerns to Batman about never having gone into battle before. "I've just pushed some guys and run away," the Flash admits.

Clearly, Miller is the comic relief. During the panel, Miller poked a little fun at Ben Affleck. "Who gets to come to Hall H and say I am Batman?" Affleck said, trying to reassure fans that he will stay in the Dark Knight role after rumors that he was quitting.

"I'm Batman," Miller quickly said. "That felt good." Yeah, Batman. Why so serious?