TelevisionEleven Is Back in the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer
Stranger Things
moviesWhat to Know About Justice League Villain Steppenwolf
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicLinkin Park Cancels Tour After Lead Singer's Death
Moscow residents lay flowers in memory of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington outside US Embassy in Moscow
Comic-Con International 2017 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
Actors Ezra Miller (L) and Ray Fisher attend the Warner Bros. Pictures "Justice League" Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California Kevin Winter—Getty Images
movies

Justice League's Ezra Miller Is Having Way More Fun Than Everyone Else at Comic-Con

Eliana Dockterman
5:51 PM ET

Ezra Miller clearly loves Comic-Con. He loves playing the Flash. He also likes wearing bright colored outfits and wigs. It's his thing. And this year, he's having more fun than anyone else at the convention.

Miller showed up to the Justice League panel wearing what looked like cosplay for manga character Edward Elric, donning a long, red coat and a blonde wig. This costume is just the latest in a line of outlandish outfits Miller has previously worn at the convention, including one year when he dressed up in robes that looked like they belonged in Lord of the Rings.

In the Justice League trailer that premiered at Comic-Con, Miller's flash added some levity to the dark footage. He expressed his concerns to Batman about never having gone into battle before. "I've just pushed some guys and run away," the Flash admits.

MORE: Jason Momoa Just Revealed Who He'll Fight in the Aquaman Movie

Clearly, Miller is the comic relief. During the panel, Miller poked a little fun at Ben Affleck. "Who gets to come to Hall H and say I am Batman?" Affleck said, trying to reassure fans that he will stay in the Dark Knight role after rumors that he was quitting.

"I'm Batman," Miller quickly said. "That felt good." Yeah, Batman. Why so serious?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME