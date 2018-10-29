An art installation that satirized the culture of wellness marketing set up outside of Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Health Summit this past weekend in Vancouver.

“Hot Dog Water” parked outside of the $400-per-ticket health summit by the “CEO” of the company, Douglas Bevans. Bevans and associates dubbed “extraction experts” passed out samples of the questionable drink that they described as “keto-compatible” and had the ability to “increase[s] vitality.”

According to The Star Vancouver, Bevans parked Hot Dog Water outside of the first-ever Goop summit in Vancouver as a way to bring attention to dishonest product marketing.

“Goop is the face of the controversy with healthy lifestyle quackery that permeates in this credulous age,” he said. “They are the poster child for bad and questionable product marketing.”

This isn’t the first time that Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness company has been questioned for endorsements. In the past, Goop has come under fire for promoting products like “healing energy” stickers and jade “yoni” eggs.

The brand was recently reported to the U.K.’s trading standards and advertising watchdogs over the claims about products, The Good Thinking Society confirmed to CNBC Monday.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.