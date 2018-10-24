Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 26: Sports Illustrated shares its top contenders for the college football playoffs, MONEY explains how to create a retirement plan built to last, TIME examines the 2018 midterm elections, and Fortune digital editor Andrew Nusca discusses the future of voting tech.