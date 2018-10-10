Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 24: TIME looks back at the #MeToo movement one year later, MONEY shares how to plan for a retirement abroad, Sports Illustrated shares what to expect from the NBA’s eastern conference now that they’re free from a Lebron lockdown, and Fortune discusses the future of self-driving cars.