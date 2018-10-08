Chris Martin could barely keep a straight face while performing an acoustic version of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” at a cancer benefit, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. It was Will Ferrell’s.

Martin and a slough of other stars were all performing at a one night charity event dubbed “Will Ferrell’s Best Night Of Your Life.” The show, produced by the comedy website and production company Funny Or Die, was a benefit for the charity organization, Cancer For College, which gives college scholarships to cancer survivors. The lineup for the 25th anniversary show featured some of the biggest names from music and comedy, including Jerry Seinfeld, Samantha Bee, Michelle Wolf, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer (and Will Ferrell lookalike) Chad Smith, and of course Martin and Ferrell.

As Martin was performing his acoustic set, Ferrell emerged onstage with a cowbell in hand. It was a nod to one of Ferrell’s most famous Saturday Night Live sketches where he he appeared as a cowbell ringer in a fake behind-the-music documentary about the story behind Blue Öyster Cult’s “The Reaper.” Apparently Ferrell had decided the Coldplay hit needed more cowbell and proceeded to join in Martin’s performance by ringing his bell and dancing across the stage.

As Ferrell pranced with his cowbell, Martin tried to keep a straight face, but can be seen desperately trying to stifle his own laughter. Martin apparently believes in the mantra that when you can’t beat ’em, you should join ’em and ended up facing off against Ferrell in an acoustic guitar-cowbell showdown.