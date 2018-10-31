Forget goblins, ghouls and zombies—unless they’re ice zombies, that is. In the years since Game of Thrones premiered, Game of Thrones Halloween costumes have become one the holiday’s most popular looks.

Each year on October 31, droves of Game of Thrones fans don their best Westeros-inspired costumes to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. From Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen to Cersei Lannister, the beloved HBO series has supplied a plethora of iconic Halloween costumes for both men and women.

This year, even Sophie Turner’s fiancé, Joe Jonas, channeled his inner Sansa Stark for the occasion.

With Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season set to air in 2019, Halloween 2018 is likely the last opportunity fans will have to dress up as their favorite character from the show before it ends. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s best Game of Thrones Halloween costumes.

