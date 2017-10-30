Newsfeed
J.K. Rowling attends the 70th BAFTA Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry arrives before the game against the Detroit Pistons dressed as Jigsaw on October 29, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland Noah Graham—NBAE/Getty Images
celebrities

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017 So Far

Cady Lang
12:51 PM ET

Halloween is a prime opportunity to escape reality for a night by donning a costume and assuming another identity, something that's not lost on even the biggest of celebrities. This year, everyone from power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z (who turned up as fellow iconic pair Biggie and Lil' Kim) to Kim Kardashian West (who's already sported three different costumes ahead of the actual holiday) has gone all-out with their ensembles for Halloween. See the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2017 so far below.

Kim Kardashian West paid homage to some of the music industry's most iconic ladies with an Aaliyah look, a Cher costume (complete with Jonathan Cheban as Sonny), and a joint costume with sister Kourtney where the pair dressed as Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Academy Awards 1991

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber channeled Studio 54 for their annual Casamigos Halloween party.

That 70's show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Demi Lovato embodied Selena Qunitanilla for Halloween much to the delight of their respective fans.

Jay Z paid tribute to fellow, late Brooklyn rapper the Notorious B.I.G. by recreating his XXL cover.

While Beyoncé paid tribute to the OG Queen Bee, Lil' Kim.

Beyoncé at Kelly’s #Halloween Party last night. 🎃

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend Karl Glusman brought the heat in Fight Club-themed costumes.

1st rule of fight club.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Kendrick Lamar's religious references came to life when he dressed as Jesus Christ for Halloween.

Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ.

A post shared by Only Hip Hop Facts (@onlyhiphopfacts) on

Steph Curry just wanted to play a game when he entered Oracle Arena as Saw's Jigsaw.

Steph is ready for Halloween! 😂

A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on

Russell Simmons paid tribute to hip hop's Run-D.M.C.'s Rev Run with his sleek Adidas get-up.

Adele dressed up as a glamorous court jester for this Halloween.

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Nas honored the late Richard Pryor with his costume this year.

Rich About to hit these streets

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Swizz Beatz dressed up as the beloved Sloth from the The Goonies for Halloween this year.

Heyyyyyyyyyy youuuuuuuuuuuuu guyssssssss 😂 #goonies 🕺🏽 😂😂

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

Gwyneth Paltrow took a meta approach to her costume this year, dressing up as the character that she portrayed in the movie Se7ven. Low-maintenance, tongue-in-cheek, and clever? Gwynnie makes an Internet win.

🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss made for a sexy cat and mouse duo at a Halloween party.

A little game of cat and mouse last night 😻

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Jessica Alba and bestie Kelly Sawyer were high school heroes with their Juno-themed outfits.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Kristen Bell was forced to dress as Elsa against her will this Halloween.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Jennifer Garner channeled the Internet's favorite animal this Halloween.

I'll be looking for one of these today. #icrackmyselfup

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Sarah Hyland paid homage to Stranger Things' Dustin alongside Bachelor franchise favorite Wells Adams' Eleven.

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Lauren Conrad made for a very glamorous Cruella De Vil.

