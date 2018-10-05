Florida Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Politicians Who Vote No on Kavanaugh's Confirmation

A Florida man is in custody after threatening on Facebook to shoot and kill Senators and their families if Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh was not confirmed.

Polk County Sheriff’s arrested 53-year-old James Royal Patrick, Jr. on Wednesday after police searched his home and found firearms and ammunition that he bragged in several Facebook posts about using to kill politicians who vote no for Kavanaugh as well as police who attempted to apprehend him. “I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.” Patrick posted, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Sheriff Grady Judd said within several hours of receiving an email tip about the posts, Polk County detectives obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant, and Patrick was taken into custody without incident. “People need to calm down, and stop making threats of violence – we will not tolerate it.,” Judd said. “Anyone who threatens to kill a public officer or law enforcement officer will go to jail.”

In one detailed post, Patrick laid out his escape plan in case authorities came to his home, even saying he made arrangements for his dog. It was not immediately clear if Patrick had retained legal representation.

“Just bought 12 boxes of hollow point 50 caliber bullets….have plenty of ammo for my sniper rifle and bought a suppressor,” he posted, according to police. “Have made sure all my arrangements have been made and care for my dogs because I will not be coming home. Have made extra precautions and added more supplies in the tunnel under my house in case local or federal law enforcement tries to stop me.”

In another post, Patrick said he was ready to accept an offer on his home so he can get more money to fund his plan to kill Democrat office holders and their families, according to authorities. “It is all I think about night and day.,” he wrote. “I even wake up in the middle of the night, most nights, thinking about it. Ultimately I will be killed but hopefully I will have killed many many liberal elected in Washington.”

In a separate post he even attempted to rally more conservatives into his plans. “I can’t do this by myself! Need more conservatives going into liberals’ homes at night killing them in their sleep!” he wrote, according to police.

Police said Patrick also posted photos of himself along with photos of guns and ammunition. Once apprehended, Patrick told police he posted the comments, but only did so to annoy liberals, adding that he had no intention of carrying out the threats and believed because he did not name a specific politician, he could get away with making the threats.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bond.