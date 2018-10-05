Kavanaugh Advances on Narrow 51-49 Vote After Murkowski, Manchin Cross Party Lines

An intensely divided Senate moved forward with an important procedural vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh Friday morning, with one key undecided Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, breaking with her party to vote “no” and one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voting “yes.”

The vote, which took place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, was not on whether to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Rather, the vote focused on whether his final confirmation vote could come to the floor in 30 hours. The motion passed 51-49 along party lines except for Murkowski and Manchin.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, the remaining two undecided Senators, voted “yes” on the procedural vote. While the morning vote does not dictate what any of the Senators will do in the final confirmation vote, Murkowski’s “no” was seen as critical because it is unlikely that she would move back to a “yes” for the final vote. With the cloture motion passed, Senators now have a 30-hour window of debate, which will likely put the final confirmation vote sometime this weekend.

The Friday morning vote came one day after the FBI released its new report into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. Last week, Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But after the emotional day-long testimonies, Democratic Senators called for the FBI to investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh before lawmakers voted on his confirmation. The bureau re-opened its background check into the nominee after Flake and other undecided Republican Senators joined this call for more information before voting on Kavanaugh.

The final Kavanaugh vote still hinges on a handful of undecided Senators, most notably Republicans Flake, Collins and Murkowski; and Democratic Manchin. None of the undecided Senators had expressed which way they were leaning on Friday morning—with the exception of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who as expected, announced he was supporting the nomination.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who had been undecided on the nomination, said Thursday after reading the FBI report that she would vote against Kavanaugh’s nomination, and she voted “no” on the procedural vote Friday morning.

In an unusual step, Kavanaugh himself wrote an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday night, trying to reassure lawmakers that he would be an “independent, impartial judge.”

Even before the vote began, the partisan tensions in the room were evident. “Before left wing outside groups and Democratic leaders had him in their sight, Judge Kavanaugh possessed an impeccable reputation and was held in high esteem,” Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said on the Senate floor Friday morning.