How We Chose the 50 Most Genius Companies of 2018

By TIME Staff
8:53 AM EDT

At the heart of every great business is a creative solution to a problem—and those solutions sometimes change the world.

To assemble TIME’s first annual list of Genius Companies, we asked our global network of editors and correspondents to nominate businesses that are inventing the future. Then we evaluated candidates on key factors, including originality, influence, success and ambition.

The result: 50 companies that are driving progress now, and bear watching for what they do next.

Photograph by Spencer Lowell for TIME; Illustration by Brobel Design

