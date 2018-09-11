Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon don’t have children, they basically have clones.

Witherspoon and Phillippe, who co-starred in Cruel Intentions and married in 1999, had two children before they divorced in 2007. Those children, Ava and Deacon, are now 19 and 14 respectively, and bear an uncanny resemblance to their famous parents. Phillippe posted a photo to Instagram posing with the two children, captioned “me n mine”, and the similarities are downright impressive. It looks like he either posted a throwback photo with Witherspoon—or the couple had some surprisingly strong genes (or really good clones).

While fans of the actress may know that Ava is a mini-me version of her Big Little Lies-starring mother, thanks to Instagram photos of the two together, Deacon’s resemblance to his father is just as striking.

While fans can’t help but marvel at the similarities, Phillippe is nonplussed by all the attention. “Who else are they going to look like?“ he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. “I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It’s an odd thing that people fixate on that.”

That’s just what someone would say if they were trying to throw people off the track of their advanced cloning system.