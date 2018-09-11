Bless This Viral Hero for His Masterful Air Drumming Set in the Pouring Rain

By Melissa Locker
10:20 AM EDT

The best part of the match-up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills wasn’t on the football field—it was in the stands.

Sports reporter Prescott Rossi posted a video on Twitter of a man on the sidelines during the first quarter of the NFL game completely nailing Neil Peart’s complicated drum solo from Rush’s track “Tom Sawyer,” albeit without a drum kit. The man, who is a member of the Marching Ravens, the football team’s marching band, delivered a perfect, yet silent, rendition of the drum solo from the 1981 progressive rock classic.

The passionate performance was even more impressive due to the fact that he was sitting in the rain, wearing a poncho while he laid out a blistering beat on his imaginary drum kit. He just proved that air drumming is an art form—an art form in which he is clearly a master.

His mastery of drumming shouldn’t be a huge surprise, though. After all he is good enough to play in one of only two official NFL marching bands.

