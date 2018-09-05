Mustard Is the Latest Polarizing Pizza Topping and People Have Strong Feelings
Mustard in a bowl
Andrew Balcombe/EyeEm
By Megan McCluskey
12:57 PM EDT

Forget pineapple. Mustard is here to take over as the top polarizing pizza topping.

After it was brought to the Internet’s attention that Lions & Tigers & Squares—a Detroit-style pizzeria in New York—offers a pie that substitutes mustard for tomato sauce, people immediately began sharing their opinions on the matter.

Many were opposed to the switch-up. “To all y’all that complain about pineapples on pizza, THIS pizza with mustard on it is what y’all should be disgusted with instead,” tweeted one mustard naysayer.

However, others were intrigued by the mustard, corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese combo. “I’d love to try it,” a Twitter user wrote. “I get barbecue instead of tomato on the base and dip the crust into honey mustard anyway so I’d give it a go.”

See some of the reactions below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE